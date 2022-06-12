Andover City Council 12-06-2022

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
15. Public Hearing – 2023 Property Tax Levy and 2023 Budget
- 16. Review/Adopt 2023 Debt Service Levy Changes
- 17. Consider/Resolution of the City of Andover in Support of Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council’s Renewal of Legislation for Future Public Safety Projects
- 18. Discuss/Review Tobacco Ordinance
- Staff Items
19. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment