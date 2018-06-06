Andover City Council 11-21-2023

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Fire Department – Firefighter Badge Pinning
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
18. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 19. Public Hearing/Private Kennel License/17900 Uplander Street NW
- 20. Consider Comprehensive Plan Amendment Request – PID# 23-32-24-33-0002 & PID# 23-32-24-32-0006 – To change the guided land use for the above noted properties from URHL – Urban Residential High Low to URH – Urban Residential High and 1.5 acres of NC – Neighborhood Commercial. (Applicant: J.A. Wedum Foundation)
- 21. Consider Rezoning Request - PID# 23-32-24-33-0002 & PID# 23-32-24-32-0006 – Rezone Properties from M-2: Multiple Dwelling High Low Density to M-3 Multiple Dwelling High Density and NB – Neighborhood Business. (Applicant: J.A. Wedum Foundation)
- 22. Consider a variance for the width of an access road to a single-family home to be located at 2274 164th Avenue NW (PID 15-32-24-22-0015) – Shawn Mars (Applicant)
- 23. Consider Interim Use Permit – Mining & Land Reclamation – PID(S)# 07-32-24-34-0003; 07-32-24-33-0001 and 07-32-24-23-0002. (Applicant: Darren Lazan)
- 24. Consider Final Plat Legacy at Petersen Farms
- Staff Items
25. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment