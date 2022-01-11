Andover City Council 11-01-2022

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
8. Hold Public Hearing – 2022 Delinquent Service Charges
- 9. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/22-2/2022 Street Reconstruction
- 10. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/22-15/2022 Mill & Overlay/Chesterton Commons Area & Fox Hollow Area
- 11. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/22-16/2022 Mill & Overlay/Andover Boulevard NW
- 12. Hold Public Hearing/Adopt Assessment Roll/22-17/2022 Mill & Overlay/Bluebird Street NW
- 13. Discuss Appeal to Allow Fence to Remain in Drainage and Utility Easement/75 – 144th Lane NW
- 14. Discuss Appeal to Allow Fence to Remain in Drainage and Utility Easement/16079 Norway Street NW
- Staff Items
15. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment