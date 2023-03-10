Andover City Council 10-03-2023

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
13. Public Hearing – Consider Vacation & Re-Dedication of Easement – 3370 170th LN NW; PID# 08-32-24-14-0012
- 14. Consider Variance Request – 17337 Roanoke St NW; PID# 06-32-24-33-0016 – Samantha Haupert & Colin Anderson (Applicants)
- 15. Declare Costs/Order Assessment Roll/Schedule Public Hearing/2023 Delinquent Utility Service Charges, Mowing Fees, Tree Removal, False Alarm Fines and Misc. Abatement Fees Collection
- Staff Items
16. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment