Andover City Council 09-20-2022

- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
11. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 12. Hold Public Hearing/2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP)
- 13. Consider Appeal of Decision of Architectural Design Control – 1695 148th Ave NW
- 14. Discuss Grant Approval/22-19/Dalske Woodlands Preserve Ped Crossing
- 15. Discuss/ Consider Cannabinoid Products Regulatory Ordinance
- Staff Items
16. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment