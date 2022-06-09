Andover City Council 09-06-2022

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Proclamation – Constitution Week
- Proclamation – Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
10. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/23-2/2023 Street Reconstruction
- 11. Discuss/Approve 2023 Preliminary Property Tax Levy
- 12. Discuss/Adopt 2023 Debt Service Levy Changes
- 13. Set Hearing Date(s) for 2023 Budget & Levy Discussion & Public Comment
- Staff Items
14. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment