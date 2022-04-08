Andover City Council 08-04-2022

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
8. Approve Resolution Accepting Contribution from the Slyzuk Family
- 9. Consider Comprehensive Plan Amendment Request – PID# 23-32-24-33-0002 & PID# 23-32-24-32-0006 – Text Amendment to URHL – Urban Residential High Low Land Use District & Re-Guide Subject Properties from GC – General Commercial and URML – Urban Residential Medium Low Density to the URHL – Urban Residential High Low Land Use District – SilverCrest Development, LLC (Applicant)
- 10. Consider City Code Amendment Request – City Code 12-11: Residential Permitted, Permitted Accessory, Conditional, Interim and Prohibited Uses – SilverCrest Development, LLC (Applicant)
- 11. Consider Rezoning Request - PID# 23-32-24-33-0002 & PID# 23-32-24-32-0006 – Rezone Properties from R-1: Single Family Rural to M-2: Multiple Dwelling High Low Density – SilverCrest Development, LLC (Applicant)
- Staff Items
12. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment