Andover City Council 07-31-2023

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
5. Consider Interim Use Permit (IUP) Amendment – 16045 Nightingale St NW; PID# 15-32-24-42-0006 – Andover Christian Church (Applicants) – Planning
- 6. Consider Variance Request – 14358 Butternut St NW; PID# 25-32-24-41-0073 – Joseph & Kaitlin Sullivan (Applicants) – Planning
- 7. Consider Ordinance – Prohibit Use of Cannabis in Public - Administration
- Staff Items
8. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment