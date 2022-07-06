Andover City Council 06-07-2022

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
17. Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Request – Drive Through Window - PID# 30-32-24-43-0018 – 14524 Inca St NW – Border Foods, LLC (Applicant)
- 18. Sketch/PUD Concept Plan Review – Andover Senior Campus – PID# 23-32-24-32-0006 & PID# 23-32-24-33-0002 – SilverCrest Properties, LLC (Applicant)
- Staff Items
19. Reschedule August 2nd Council Meeting
- 20. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment