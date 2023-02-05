Andover City Council 05-02-2023

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Arbor Month Proclamation
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
11. Variance Request – Lot 9 Block 7 Lakeridge; PID# 20-32-24-14-0006 – Ed Fields and Sons (Applicants)
- 12. City Code Amendment – City Code 12-11: Commercial/Industrial Permitted, Permitted Accessory, Conditional, Interim and Prohibited Uses – Liquor Sales in Neighborhood Business Zoning District – City of Andover (Applicant)
- 13. Confirming Expiration of Approvals for the Lot Split at 3415 163rd Ln NW & Humnicks Grove Preliminary Plat
- Staff Items
14. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment