Andover City Council 04-02-2024

- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
12. Consider Planned Unit Development – Andover Senior Campus – PID# 23-32-24-32-0006 and 23-32-24-33-0002 (Applicant – JA Wedum Foundation) – Planning
- 13. Consider Preliminary Plat – Andover Senior Campus – PID# 23-32-24-0006 and 23-32-24-0002 (Applicant – JA Wedum Foundation) - Planning
- Staff Items
14. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment