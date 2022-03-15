Andover City Council 03-15-2022

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
8. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 9. Hold Public Hearing: Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement – Unaddressed Parcel – PIN 30-32-24-43-0018, located in NE quadrant of 7th Avenue NW and Bunker Lake Blvd NW – LGA Andover, LLC (Applicant)
- Staff Items
11. Consider Recommendation for Appointment/Coon Creek Watershed District Vacancy
- 12. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment