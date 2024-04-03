Andover City Council 03-04-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
11. Consider a Planned Unit Development Amendment to amend the Petersen Farms Planned Unit Development to modify portions of the phase known as Legacy at Petersen Farms and plat a portion of the property (Applicant – JD Andover Holdings) – Planning
- 12. Consider a Preliminary Plat for Legacy at Petersen Farms 2nd Addition (Applicant – JD Andover Holdings) - Planning
- Staff Items
13. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment