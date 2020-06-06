Andover City Council 02-20-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Meet the Deputies
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
10. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 11. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/24-16, 2024 Mill & Overlay/Bunker Lake Boulevard Service Road NW/Grouse St. NW & 24-17, 2024 Mill & Overlay/Bunker Lake Boulevard Service Road NW/Rose St. NW to Heather St. NW - Engineering
- 12. Consider Lot Split & Dedication of Easement - 17165 Tulip St NW; PID# 08-32-24-12-0008 – Modern Renovations LLC (Applicant) - Planning
- Staff Items
13. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment