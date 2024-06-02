Andover City Council 02-06-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Fire Department Badge Pinning
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Approval of Minutes
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items 11. NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) Presentation & Public Meeting/24-1 Engineering
- 12. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/24-11, 2024 Full Depth Reclamation & 24-15, 2024 Mill & Overlay/Bunker Lake Village - Engineering
- 13. Consider a Lot Split at 17845 Round Lake Blvd. NW (Dennis Harper - applicant) - Planning
- 14. Consider a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to add antennas to an existing telecommunications tower at 16157 Round Lake Blvd. NW - Planning
- Staff Items 15.Reschedule March 5, 2024 Council Meeting – Administration
- 16.Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input