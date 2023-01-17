Andover City Council 01-17-2023

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
11. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 12. Appeal Hearing – Cannabinoid License Denial
- 13. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/21-39/Tulip St. NW & 161st Ave. NW Reconstruction
- 14. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/23-17/2023 Full Depth Reclamation
- 15. Consider a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a Drive-Thru Window – PIN 34-32-24-31-0154; 2184 Bunker Lake Blvd NW – Andover Station 2016, LLP (Applicant)
- 16. Consider a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a Drive-Thru Window – PIN 34-32-24-32-0027; 2248 Bunker Lake Blvd NW – Andover Station 2016, LLP (Applicant)
- Staff Items
17. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment