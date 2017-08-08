Ramsey City Council 8-22-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1.Receive July 2017 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Note the Following Boards and Commissions Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated June 1, 2017
• Economic Development Authority Meeting Minutes Dated June 8, 2017
• Park and Recreation Meeting Minutes Dated June 8, 2017
• Special Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated June 12, 2017
• Environmental Policy Board Meeting Minutes Dated June 19, 2017
3. Approve Licenses
4. Approve Rental Licenses
5. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 08/08/17
2. City Council Regular Dated 08/08/17
6. Approve Lease Agreement Amendment: Northern Light Church: 6701 Hwy 10 Office Space
7. Adopt Resolution #17-08-204 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of August 3, 2017 Through August 16, 2017
8. Adopt Resolution #17-08-203 Approving an Encroachment Agreement for a Chain Link Fence in a Drainage and Utility Easement at 7066 167th Crossing NW
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #17-08-197 Approving a Request for an Amended Conditional Use Permit for Motor Vehicle Sales and Repair at 6845 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 17-136); Case of EJ Properties LLC
2. Approval of Final Plat and Site Plan for Greenway Terrace (Project #16-84); Case of Aeon, LLC
3. Approve Actions for Cole Addition Located Near 168th LN NW; Case of Bryon and Lynn Cole (Project No. 17-132)
1. Introduce Ordinance #17-12 Vacating Certain Drainage and Utility Easements
2. Adopt Resolution #17-08-202 Approving Final Plat and Development Agreement
4. Adopt Resolution #17-08-205 Granting Final plat and Development Agreement for Anoka Hennepin 2nd Addition; Case of Anoka Hennepin School District
5. Receive Update on Proposed Plat Known as Northfork Meadows Located Near Puma Street and Alpine Drive; Case of Paxmar (Project #17-126)
6. Review Inland Group Proposed Project
7. Approve Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release by and Between the City of Ramsey, Minnesota and McDonald's USA, LLC
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 8-22-2017
Loading the player...