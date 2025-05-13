Ramsey City Council 05-13-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Presentation
3.1. Proclamation declaring the month of May 2025 as ALS Awareness Month
- 4. Citizen Input
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a request for an Easement Vacation in HY-10 Ramsey 2nd Addition and Final Plat of "Kwik Trip 1782."
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #25-099 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Dickenson’s Mississippi Estate Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #25-04
- 7.2. Adopt Ordinance #25-07: Sign Code Update
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
8.1. Legislative Update
- 9. Adjournment