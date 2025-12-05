Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority 05-12-2025

Loading the player...
- I. Call to Order
- II. Roll Call
- III. Approval of the Agenda
- IV. Approval of Minutes
A. April 14th, 2025 Regular Meeting
- V. Open Forum
- VI. New Business
A. Receive First Quarter Financial Report
- VII. Unfinished Business
A. Curb Appeal Residential Enhancement (CARE) Grant Program Update
- B. 426 Taylor Street Infill Project Update
- VIII. Discussion Items
A. Status of HRA Home Improvement Loan Funds
- B. Façade Improvement Loan Program Project Update – 219 E. Main Street
- IX. Tentative Agenda Items for Future Meetings
- X. Adjournment