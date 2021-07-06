Anoka City Council 04-21-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1. April 7, 2025 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
*Swearing in of Patrol Officer Raghde Villordo-Flores.
*Swearing in of Police Sergeant Eric Algiers.
*Swearing in of Police Captain Brent Solei.
- 4.2. Proclamation; Tree City USA and Arbor Day, April 25, 2025.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1. Park Board Item:
7.1.A Recommendation to Rename Station Park after K9 Bravo.
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/2025 Street Surface Improvement Project – Lund Blvd & McKinley St; Approve Bids, Award a Construction Contract, and Authorization to Execute Agreements.
- 9.2. ORD/Accepting Offer for Vacant Lot at River Avenue and Madison Street. (1st Reading)
- 9.3. ORD/Approving Lease Agreement with The Tavern at Green Haven, LLC. (1st Reading)
- 9.4. RES/Adopting 2025 City Goals.
- 9.5. RES/Approving Budget Adjustments & Rollovers.
- 9.6. ORD/Zoning Map Amendment; Rezoning to B-1; 1125 W Main St. (1st Reading)
- 9.7. RES/Variances for Setback and Impervious Lot Coverage; 537 North St.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS – NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Anoka Community Center; Authorize Feasibility Study and Execution of Agreement with HKGi.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT