- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Changes to the Agenda
- 4. Minutes for Approval
4.1 April 12, 2017 Regular Meeting Minutes
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Communications and Information
6.1 Report from Fire Chief
- 7. Consent Agenda
7.1 Balance Sheet Through June 30, 2017
7.2 Approval of Check Register for Fire Dept. Bills Payable 4/10/17-7/24/17
7.3 Fire Statistics for 2nd Quarter 2017
7.4 Quarterly Incident/Inspections Reports Thru June 2017
7.5 Set Next Anoka-Champlin Fire Board Regular Meeting to be Tentatively Held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 9:00 am at the Champlin Council Chambers
- 8. Appeals
None
- 9. Committee Reports
None
- 10. Unfinished Business
None
- 11. New Business
11.1 Resolution No. 2017-08 Authorizing Triennial Inspection of Hotels Contract with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety
11.2 Approval of Joint Powers Agreement for Minnesota Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue Team
11.3 Approval of Replacement of Paid On-Call Firefighters
-
11.4 Approval of 2018 Anoka-Champlin Fire Department Budget
- 12. Adjournment
Anoka-Champlin Fireboard Meeting 8-23-2017
