- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Proclamation - Constitution Week September 17-23, 2017
- 4. Proclamation - Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- 5. Fire Badge Presentation
- 6. Resident Forum
- 7. Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (8/15/17 Regular; 8/15/17 Closed)
- 8. Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims - Finance
3. Accept Donation/Safe Kids Anoka County/Andover Community Center - Community Center
4. Accept Petition for Sanitary Sewer (Septic)/ Approve Resolution Ordering Project/1131 179th Avenue NW - Administration
5. Approve Funds Transfer & Budget Adjustments - Trail / Transportation & Capital Equipment Reserve Capital Projects Funds (CPF) - Finance
6. Accept Contribution/Tim & Sheila Freeman/Plaques on City Hall Benches - Finance
- 9. Discussion Items
7. Conditional Use Permit (CUP) - On-Sale Liquor License - 1836 Bunker Lake Blvd - Andover Cinema - Cinema Entertainment Corp. - Planning
8. Approve On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License/1836 Bunker Lake Blvd/Andover Cinema - Administration
9. Variance Request - 15260 Nightengale St NW - Chris Hynes - Planning
10. Consider Letter of Support and Assistance for Round Lake Offshore Cattail Harvest/17-41 - Engineering
- 10. Staff Items
11. Schedule EDA Meeting - Administration
12. Administrator's Report - Administration
- 11. Mayor/Council Input
- 13. Adjournment
Andover City Council 9-5-2017
Loading the player...