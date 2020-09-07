Ramsey Planning Commisssion 7-9-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the June 4, 2020 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
2. Review Site Plan for New Public Works Campus; Case of City of Ramsey
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #20-002 Approving Preliminary Plat for Garden View (Project 19-136)
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Ordinance #20-09: Revisions to Section 117-349 Related to Accessory Uses and Structures
- 7. Commission Business
1. Review Sketch Plan for Ramsey Villas North (Project 20-117)
2. Consider Trott Brook North Small Area Planning Framework
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment