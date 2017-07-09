- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the Following Planning Commission Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated July 6, 2017
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated August 3, 2017
- 5. Public Hearing:
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Request for a Conditional Use Permit for a Two-Story Accessory Building (Project No. 17-107); Case of Raymond & Linda Bonifas
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Multiple Actions Related to a Request to Install and Maintain a Ground-Mounted Solar Energy System on the Property Legally Described as Lot 3, Block 1 River Crossing Addition (Project No. 17-135); Case of Connexus Energy
1. Appeal for Issuance of a Development Permit on an Officially Mapped Parcel
2. Zoning Amendment to Include Solar Energy Systems as a Principal Use with the Issuance of a Conditional Use Permit in the Public/Quasi-Public District
3. Zoning Amendment to Rezone a Property from R-2 Residential to Public/Quasi Public
4. Conditional Use Permit to Install and Maintain a Solar Energy System
3. CASE ADDED/PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #17-09-217 Granting a Variance to Front Yard Setback for Parking Lots and Resolution #17-09-218 Granting a Conditional Use Permit for Motor Vehicle Sales at 7103 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 17-140); Case of Motors on 10
- 6. Commission Business
1. Receive Update on Proposed Plat Known as Northfork Meadows Located Near Puma Street and Alpine Drive; Case of Paxmar (Project No. 17-126)
2. Discussion Topic: Event Centers in Residential Areas (Ag Areas/Farms)
3. Discussion Topic: Temporary Health Care Dwelling Units and Tiny Homes
- 7. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 9-7-2017
