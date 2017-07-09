Ramsey Planning Commission 9-7-2017

2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Multiple Actions Related to a Request to Install and Maintain a Ground-Mounted Solar Energy System on the Property Legally Described as Lot 3, Block 1 River Crossing Addition (Project No. 17-135); Case of Connexus Energy



1. Appeal for Issuance of a Development Permit on an Officially Mapped Parcel



2. Zoning Amendment to Include Solar Energy Systems as a Principal Use with the Issuance of a Conditional Use Permit in the Public/Quasi-Public District



3. Zoning Amendment to Rezone a Property from R-2 Residential to Public/Quasi Public



4. Conditional Use Permit to Install and Maintain a Solar Energy System