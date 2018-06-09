- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the August 2, 2018 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 5. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for Zoning Amendment (Text) to the B-1 and B-2 Business Districts and a Conditional Use Permit to Allow a Religious Institution on the Property Located at 6760 Highway 10; Case of CREES Ministries
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Site Plan and Amended CUP for Green Valley Green House (Project 17-120)
- 6. Commission Business
1. Consider Resolution #18-185 Approving Final Plat and Site Plan for Bunker Lake Industrial Park Second Addition (Project #18-130); Case of PSD, LLC
2. Consider Possible Lot Area Variance Application for a Minor Subdivision at 7021 158th Ln Nw
- 7. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
1. Receive Progress Report on Comprehensive Plan Update
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 9-6-2018
Loading the player...