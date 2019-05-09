Ramsey Planning Commission 9-5-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the August 1, 2019 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #19-209 Granting an Interim Use Permit to a Religious Institution at 6000 167th Avenue NW; Case of hope Fellowship of Ramsey
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #19-210 Approving a Location Variance for a Detached Accessory Building Located at 16158 Nowthen Blvd NW; Case of Dan Sadler
- 7. Commission Business
1. Consider Site Selection Options for New Hotel Concept
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment