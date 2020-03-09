- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the August 6, 2020 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
2. Receive Update on O'Reilly Auto Parts Site Concept Plan
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #20-187 Approving Preliminary Plat for Ramsey Villas North, Case of River's Bend Holdings, LLC (Project 20-117)
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #20-190 Approving a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a Religious Institution, Connections Church (Project 20-125)
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Resolution #20-188 and Ordinance #20-17 Considering Allowing Event Center on Residential Property, Case of Blue Cottage Farms (Project 20-122)
- 7. Commission Business
2. Review Revised Sketch Plan for Hunt Addition, Case of Platinum Land (Project 20-105)
3. Review Proposed Site Plan for Storyteller Cafe, Case of Stories Foundation (Project 20-120)
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 9-3-2020
Loading the player...