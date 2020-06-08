- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the July 9, 2020 Planning Commission Work Session Minutes. Approve the July 9, 2020 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #20-156 Approving Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Application for Car Sales and Service at 6021 Highway 10; Case of Lund Auto
- 7. Commission Business
1. Review Sketch Plan for Riverstone South; Case of Capstone Homes
2. Consider Resolution #20-164 Granting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for Team Packaging at 14799 Jackal St Suite 400 in Bunker Lake Industrial Park (Project No. 20-123)
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 8-6-2020
