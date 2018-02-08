- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the July 12, 2018 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 5. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Conditional Use Permit for 9411 Alpine Dr NW (Project #18-127); Case of Ruan Trucking Corporation
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Home Occupation Permit for Auto Detailing at 7950 149th Lane NW, Case of Linda and Troy Neiss
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Variance Request to Build an Attached 2 Stall Garage Within the Required Setback from the Shoreline of the Rum River at 15795 Juniper Ridge Drive NW (Project No. 18-123); Case of Rick and Diane Farrell
4. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Site Plan, Preliminary Plat and Conditional Use Permit for Motor Vehicle Sales and Repair Facility Expansion (Project #18-126); Case of Lazydays RV
- 6. Commission Business
1. Review Site Plan Review for Sterling Trophy, 6710 Highway 10; Project 18-125
2. Review Request from AKM Farms for Revision to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update
3. Consider Response to an Alternative Urban Areawide Review (AUAR) in the City of Dayton
- 7. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 8-2-2018
