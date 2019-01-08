- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the July 10, 2019 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #19-173 Issuing a Variance to the Setback Requirements for 14877 Quintana Circle NW; Case of Cody and Gretchen Hoeft
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #19-183 to Grant a Conditional Use Permit for an Oversized Second Sign at 8390 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 19-128); Case of Lazydays RV
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #19-181 Granting an Interim Use Permit to a Religious Institution at 6937 Highway 10; Case of Freedom Church
4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #19-182 Granting an Interim Use Permit to Operate a Place of Assembly and Parish Offices at 7101 143rd Avenue NW; Case of Church of St. Katharine Drexel
- 7. Commission Business
1. Consider Conditional Use Permit for Oversized Accessory Building at 15800 Traprock St NW, Case of James Couch (Project Number 19-123)
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 8-1-2019
