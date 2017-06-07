- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the June 1, 2017 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
Approve the June 12, 2017 Special Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 5. Public Hearings
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Variance to Cul-de-Sac Length for Riverstone Addition Phase 1; Case of Riverstone Development, LLC (Capstone Homes)
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Request for a Variance for a Fence Installation at 7214 167th Terrace NW; Case of Brandon Sis
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Preliminary Plat Plan, Zoning Amendment, Comprehensive Plan Amendment for Estates of Silver Oaks 2nd Addition (Project No. 17-119); Case of John Peterson
4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Preliminary Plat for Cole Addition (Project No. 17-132); Case of Byron and Lynn Cole
5. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Preliminary Plat and Zoning Amendment for Pearson Place (Project No. 16-31); Case of Development Consulting Services, LLC
- 6. Commission Business
1. Review Sketch Plan for Bunker Lake Industrial Park; Case of PSD, LLC
2. Consider Sketch Plan Review for Greenway Terrace; Case of Aeon (Project No. 16-84)
3. Consider Appeal of Architectural Review for Single-Family Home in The COR; Case of Purmort Homes
4. Discuss Concerns Raised on Accessory Building Architectural Standards
- 7. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
1. Receive Progress Report on Comprehensive Plan Update
2. Consider Authorization to Distribute The COR Interim Development Plan for Public Comment
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Staff Input
2. Zoning Bulletins
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 7-6-2017
