- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the June 7, 2018 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 5. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Variance Request to Place a Detached Accessory Building within the Required Setback from the Ordinary High Water Mark of the Rum River at 15795 Juniper Ridge Drive NW (Project No. 18-123); Rick and Diane Farrell
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for Zoning Amendment (Text) to the E-1 Employment District and a Conditional use Permit to Allow Motor Vehicle Sales on the Property Located at 14300 Sunfish Lake Blvd NW (Project No. 122); Case of John Buzick
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Ordinance #18-13; Amendment to City Code Chapter 117 (Zoning and Subdivision of Land) to add a Neighborhood Business District
4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Ordinance #18-12; Text Amendment to City Code Section 117-35 Home Occupation Ordinance
- 6. Commission Business
1. Receive Update from Continental Properties Regarding Potential Project (Springs at Ramsey)
- 7. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 7-12-2018
