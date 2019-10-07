- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the June 6, 2019 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Conditional Use Permit for Oversized Accessory Building at 15800 Traprock St NW, Case, of James Couch (Project Number 19-123)
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #19-164 for Variance Request to Buffer Yard Requirements for Delta ModTech (Project#19-108); Case of Delta ModTech
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Site Plan Proposal for PSD Retail Node on Armstrong Blvd (Project #19-111); Case of PSD, LLC
- 7. Commission Business
1. Consider Resolution #19-154 Approving Site Plan for Suite Living (Project #19-121); Case of Hampton Properties
2. Consider Final Plat and Site Plan for Ramsey Storage Center (Project No. 19s119); Case of Ramsey Storage Center LLC (Bob Mikulak)
3. Review Site Plan Proposal and Final Plat for Name Brand Self Storage; Case of Josh Peterson (Project #19-120)
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 7-10-2019
