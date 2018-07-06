Ramsey Planning Commission 6-7-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the May 3, 2018 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 5. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Home Occupation Permit for Commercial Kennel (Project #18-119); Case of Rebecca Bader
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Preliminary Plat Application for Cottages at The COR (Project 17-162); Case of Centra Homes, LLC
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Revised Preliminary Plat for Riverstone; Case of Capstone Homes
- 6. Commission Business
1. Discussion Item: Review of City Code Section 117-351 - Home Occupations Ordinance
0. Discussion Item: Feedback on the Creation of a Neighborhood Business District
- 7. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
2. July Planning Commission Meeting Date
- 9. Adjournment