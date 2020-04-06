- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the May 7, 2020 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
2. Receive Update on Trott Brook and Hunt Property Cases from City Staff
3. Received Update on Proposed Site Plan for RGH Ramsey/Rob Hardy/Sunwood Retail
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for an Amended Conditional Use Permit for the Property Located at 6750 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 20-108); Case of 22 Properties, LLC
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #20-114 Approving Preliminary Plat for Hampton Homes (Project #19-140): Case of Platinum Land LLC
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #20-115 Approving a Site Plan and Conditional Use Permit for Cobblestone Hotel
- 7. Commission Business
1. Discussion Item: Potential Concept on Private Marina/Dock for River Walk Village (Project No. 18-163); Case of Dave Wills on Behalf of N&D Management, LLC
2. Review Updated Sketch Plan of Garden View Villas (Project 19-136)
3. Approve Planning Framework for Highway 10 South Planning Area - Riverstone South
- 8. Additional Public Hearings
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Ordinance 20-10 Amending Bulk Standards in the R-1 Residential District
- 9. Commission/Staff Input
- 10. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 6-4-2020
Loading the player...