- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the March 2, 2017 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 5. Public Hearing/Commission Business
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Variance to Accessory Building Setback Requirements (Project #117-13); Case of Steve Roeder
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Variance and Preliminary plat Approval of Homestead Road Subdivision Located at 7131 166th Ave NW (Project #16-32) ; Case of CTW Group, Inc.
3. Consider Preliminary Plat and Zoning Amendment for Covenant Meadows (Project #17-102); Case of Eric Thomsen
4. Consider Sketch Plan Review for Riverstone Addition Located Near Bunker Lake Boulevard and Puma Street; Case of Capstone Homes (Project No. 17-106)
5. Green Valley Greenhouse Land use Planning and Comprehensive Plan Designation
6. Consider Architectural Recommendations for Aeon Ramsey Housing Development
7. Review Oakwood Development Concept (Levin Property)
8. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Ordinance #17-04 Amending Irrigation Requirements (Project #17-104)
- 6. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
1. Review Format and Content for April 10 Comprehensive Plan Update Workshop (Transportation Plan; Parks and Recreation Plan
2. Review Preliminary Feedback from Highway 10 Summit and Discuss Corridor Improvement Plan Next Steps
- 7. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
- 8. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 4-6-2017
