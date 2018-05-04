Ramsey Planning Commission 4-5-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the March 1, 2018 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 5. Commission Business
1. Appoint Chairperson and Vice Chairpersn of the Planning Commission
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Home Occupation Conditional Use Permit for 5751 177th Ave NW (Project #17-152); Case of Tracer Landscape and Concrete, LLC
- 7. Commission Business
1. Consider Site Plan for Sharp Industrial Building Located at 6590 141st Ave NW (Project No. 18-105): Case of Sharp & Associates
2. Consider Request for Extension for a Variance to Lot Depth for Homestead Road Addition (Project No. 16-32); Case of CTW Group Inc.
- 8. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
1. Review Draft Comprehensive Plan Update
- 9. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
- 10. Adjournment