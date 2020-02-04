Ramsey Planning Commission 4-2-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Presentations
1. Receive Update on COVID-19 Emergency Declaration and Public Meeting Impacts
2. Receive Update on Postponed Land Use Applications and Impacts of Minnesota Statues Chapter 15.99 (60 Day Rule)
- 4. Citizen Input
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the March 5, 2020 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 7. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #20-060 Approving a Variance for 5805 148th LN NW (Project 20-106); Case of mike and Sarah St Clair
- 8. Commission Business
- 9. Commission/Staff Input
- 10. Adjournment