Ramsey Planning Commission 3-5-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the February 6, 2020 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Commission Business
1. Consider Request for Conditional Use Permit for a Ground Sign and Wall Signage at 7800 Sunwood Drive NW (Project No. 20-102); Case of New Horizon Academy
2. Consider Request for Conditional Use Permit for Oversized Ground Sign at 7990 Sunwood Drive NW (Project No. 20-101); Case of RGH Ramsey LLC
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment