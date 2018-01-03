Ramsey Planning Commission 3-1-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the February 1, 2018 Planning Commission Meeting MInutes
- 5. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Request for a Conditional Use Permit to Allow Motor Vehicle Sales at 6750 Highway 10 NW (Project NO. 18-102); Case of 22 Properties
- 6. Commission Business
1. Review Concept Plan for Sharp Office/Warehouse Building at 6950 Basalt St NW
2. Consider Sketch Plan for Centra Homes (Project #17-162); Case of Centra Homes
3. Review Resubmitted Concept of Shade Tree Cottages; Case of Shade Tree Communities
- 7. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
- 9. Adjournment