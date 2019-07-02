Ramsey Planning Commission 2-7-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the January 3, 2019 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #19-037 Granting a Conditional Use Permit for Auto Sales at 8000 Highway 10; Case of Druk Auto
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Ordinance #18-13; Amendment to City Code Chapter 117 (Zoning and Subdivision of Land) to Add a Neighborhood Business District
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Multiple Actions Related to 17902 Saint Francis Blvd NW (Project No. 19-101); Case of Dale and Tammy Wills
1. Request for a Home Occupation Permit to Operate a Commercial Horse Farm
2. Request for a Conditional Use Permit to Exceed Square Footage for Detached Accessory Buildings
3. Request for a Variance to Accessory Building Height and Lot Frontage Requirements
4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Amendments to Chapter 117, Section 111 and 112 to Modify the R-1 Residential and R-2 Zoning Districts to Allow 50 and 65 Foot Wide Lots and Clarifying Existing Language
5. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Actions Related to Harvest Estates 2nd Addition; Case of Meadowcreek Building Inc
• Adopt Ordinance #19-04 Amending Official Zoning Map
• Adopt Resolution #19-025 Approving Preliminary Plat
6. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Ordinance #19-03 Amending the Definition of Topsoil (Project NO 18-146)
- 7. Commission Business
Our Mission: To Work Together to Responsibility Grow our Community, and to Provide Quality, Cost-Effective, and Efficient Government
1. Review Updated Alternative Urbanwide Area Review (AUAR) for The COR (Project No. 18-112)
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
- 9. Adjournment