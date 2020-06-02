Ramsey Planning Commission 2-6-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the January 2, 2020 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Resolution #20-028 Revised Preliminary Plat for Riverstone (Project 17-106, 19-149); Case of Capstone Homes, Inc
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Preliminary Plat for Garden View Villas (DC Townhomes); Project 19-136
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for Conditional Use Permit for Oversized Ground Sign at 14590 Armstrong Blvd NW (Project No 20-101); Case of RGH Ramsey LLC
- 7. Commission Business
1. Consider Amended Sketch Plan for Odyssey Homes; Case of Odyssey Homes (Project No 19-140)
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment