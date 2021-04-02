Ramsey Planning Commission 2-4-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1 Adopt Resolution #21-042 Granting a Variance to Platting Requirements to Facilitate a Metes and Bounds Subdivision of PID #23-32-25-21-0002 (Project No. 21-100); Case of Shade Tree Communities LLC
- 6.2 Consider Request for Variance to Minimum Road Frontage for a Proposed Minor Subdivision (Project No. 20-141); Case of Lisa Becker
- 6.3 Consider Request for Variance to Minimum Lot Size for a Proposed Minor Subdivision at 16736 St. Francis Blvd (Project No. 21-101); Case of Jethro Carpenter
- 7. Commission Business
7.1 Review Oppidan Concept Plans
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment