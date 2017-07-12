- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the October 12, 2017 and November 2, 2017 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 5. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Ordinance Establishing E-3 Employment Zoning District
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Rezoning of Subject Properties to E-3 Employment District
- 6. Commission Business
1. Consider Concept Review for 6021 Highway 10 NW Conditional Use Permit; Case of Roman Gadaskin
2. Review Resubmitted Concept of Shade Tree Cottages; Case of Shade Tree Communities
3. Approve Policy Framework for Design Standard Amendments and Clarifications for Cul-De-Sac Lots
- 7. Comprehensive Plan Update Items:
1. Review Previous Public Engagement on the Comprehensive Plan Update
1. Review Feedback from February 27 Comprehensive Plan Update Kick off Meeting
2. Review Feedback from April 10 Comprehensive Plan Workshop (Transportation; Parks and Recreation)
3. Review Feedback from October 26 Public Workshop
2. Review Background and Demographic Data for the Comprehensive Plan Update
3. Review Draft Land Use Chapter of Comprehensive Plan
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 12-7-2017
