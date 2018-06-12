Ramsey Planning Commission 12-6-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
1. Approve the Following Planning Commission Meeting Minutes:
• Planning Commission Meeting Minutes Dated November 1, 2018
- 5. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Actions to Allow Outside Storage at 6316 Highway 10 NW (Project No. 18-155); Case of Rocky Mtn Investment, LLC
1. Zoning Amendment to Rezone from R-1 Residential (MUSA) to E-1 Employment
2. Conditional Use Permit to Allow Outdoor Storage as the Principal Use of the Property
3. Variance to Allow a Reduced Setback for Outdoor Storage to Residentially Zoned Parcels
- 6. Commission Business
1. Review Sketch Plan for Harvest Estates 2nd Addition; Case of Meadowbrook Development (Project 18-161)
2. Review Request from AKM Farms (Paxmar) for Revision to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update
3. Review Concept Plan for Hotel/Multifamily Development in The COR; Case of Allied Development
4. Review Concept for 32 Unit Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility in the COR; Case of Suite Living (Hampton Companies)
- 7. Comprehensive Plan Update Items
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
1. Zoning Bulletins
- 9. Adjournment