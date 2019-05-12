- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the November 7, 2019 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
2. Consider Request for Extension of Variance and Conditional Use Permit Related to Indoor Horse Riding Arenas at 17902 Saint Francis Blvd NW (Project No. 19-10 I); Case of Dale and Tammy Wills
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution 19-279 Approving an Interim Use Permit at 16839 Saint Francis Blvd NW to Temporarily Allow Two Homes on the Subject Property (Project No. 19-148): Case of Chelsea and Robert Jones
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution Approving Zoning Amendment for Outlot C, Northfork, Outlot H, Riverstone and Outlot A, Alpha Development
- 7. Commission Business
1. Consider Sketch Plan for BK Land Development (Formerly Known as Villas at Northfork); Project No. 19-147
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 12-5-2019
