- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the November 5, 2020 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes.
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #20-283 Approving a Home Occupation Permit for Twin Cities Generator at 17040 Baugh St NW (Project No. 20-132); Case of Twin Cities Generator
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #20-281 Approving an Interim Use Permit for Storage Containers for Ve-Ve Inc. (Project No. 20-136); Case of John Vevea on behalf of Ve-Ve Inc.
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #20-282 Approving an Interim Use Permit for Storage Containers and Gravel Outdoor Storage Area at 8049 146th Ave NW (Project No. 20-137); Case of JBR Ramsey, LLC on behalf of Richard Lee
- 7. Commission Business
1. Review Concept Plan for Rivenwick 4th Addition; Case of Lennar for Rivenwick 4th Concept Plan (Project 20-134)
2. Review Sketch Plan for Bacon Property; Case of Bill Boyum
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey Planning Commission 12-3-2020
Loading the player...