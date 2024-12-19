Ramsey Planning Commission 12-19-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Centra Homes - Variance to Side Yard Right-of-Way - 7597 147th Lane NW
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider the Preliminary Plat for Emerald Estates, Located along 181st Avenue, West of Xenolith Street (Project No. 24-123); Case of Landform Professional Services, LLC
- 7. Commission Business
7.1. Discuss the Sign Code Update pertaining to Electronic Messaging Centers (EMCs)
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment