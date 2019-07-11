Ramsey Planning Commission 11-7-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the October 3, 2019 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #19-252 Denying a Home Occupation Permit for Garbage Hauling Company at 17030 Baugh St NW; Case of Allen and Joyce Birchem/Birchem Sanitation (Project #19-141)
- 7. Commission Business
1. Review Sketch Plan for Odyssey Homes Townhomes on Nowthen Blvd and 146th Avenue
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment