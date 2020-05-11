Ramsey Planning Commission 11-5-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
1. Approve the October 1, 2020 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes
2. Review Sketch Plan for Northfork Meadows, Case of Lennar (Project 20-135)
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #20-243 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for Additional Outside Storage Space at 6820 143rd Avenue NW (Project No. 20-133); Case of Molin Concrete Products Company
2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #20-189 and Resolution #20-257 Approving Multiple Items Related to Outdoor Storage at 6300 Bunker Lake Blvd NW (Project 20-124); Case of Lawn Monster
3. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Conditional Use Permit Request for Fill within a Floodplain at 6349 168th Cir NW; Case of John and JoDell Seaman
- 7. Commission Business
1. Review Concept for Rivenwick 4th Addition; Case of Lennar for Rivenwick 4th Concept Plan (Project 20-134)
2. Discussion Item: Potential Interim Use Permit of Storage Containers for Ve-Ve Inc. (Project No. 20-136); Case of John Vevea on Behalf of Ve-Ve Inc.
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment